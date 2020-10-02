By Trend

The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict incites Armenia to provocations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

“If international organizations want to solve this problem, they must demand Armenia to withdraw from the occupied territories. As the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unresolved, Armenia grows more arrogant,” stressed Cavusoglu.

“Azerbaijan is fighting for its lands, and Armenia must immediately withdraw from the occupied territories. Azerbaijan did not ask for help from Turkey. If the conflict is not resolved and Azerbaijan turns to Turkey, then Turkey will not hesitate to provide assistance to Azerbaijan. For stability in the region, the Armenian armed forces must be withdrawn from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. The aggression of Armenia is a serious threat to peace in the region,” the Turkish FM added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz