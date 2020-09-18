By Akbar Mammadov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi have discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in a phone conversation on September 18, the ministry’s press service has reported.

The sides have stressed the importance of finalizing negotiations on a new Draft Agreement, which will form the legal basis of bilateral relations.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the existing mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the sides also exchanged views on the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Europe in the field of energy and projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan to supply energy to Europe, including the supply of gas to the European market and possibilities of future expansion of the project.

At the meeting, European Commissioner congratulated Minister Bayramov on his appointment and wished him success in his future endeavor.

It should be noted that earlier, on July 7, Azerbaijan’s former Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhely discussed a new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU). High on the agenda of the meeting was bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as Azerbaijan's participation in the Eastern Partnership.

The sides exchanged views on a new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, and both sides expressed interest in finalizing the agreement. Moreover, the parties also discussed the Agreement on the Establishment of the Common Aviation Space, Partnership Priorities, Azerbaijan's participation in EU programs, the abolition of visas.

