Azerbaijan will ease the nationwide coronavairus lockdown as of August 8 amid improvement of the epidomological situation in the country.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant decision on September 7.

Under the new quarantine rule, restrictions on entry and exit from Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region (except for intercity and inter-regional passenger transportation) will be lifted.

Customer service in the indoor catering facilities will be allowed in compliance with the relevant rules of the quarantine regime, according to the new rules.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24. On August 3 the decision was taken to extended until August 31 the strict coronavirus quarantine regime that is in force in the country, while cancelling the SMS permit system that will allow citizens leave their homes without obtaining electronic permission.