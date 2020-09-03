By Ayya Lmahamad

AzerGold CJSC has taken the next step towards utilization of mercury waste without harming environment and human health.

Thus, within the contract signed with international company “Asia Mercury PTC.LTD”, 1 ton of mercury, separated as a result of production process, was exported to Papua New Guinea.

It should be noted that so far, in the world practice the mercury waste is utilized in two ways- disposal in the ground and reuse in production. The first method, brings the land to an unusable condition in the future, and creates a serious danger both for human health and entire ecosystem as a whole. Meanwhile, the reuse of mercury in production is considered more environmentally friendly, but also the most complex process that requires compliance with numerous norms and requirements.

AzerGold had chosen a more complicated way of recycling, taking into account the principles of sustainable development and social responsibility of the company, and thus earning additional income.

Thus, the company has carried out the second export of mercury waste in accordance with the requirements of international legislation, UN Minamata Convention and The Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal.

It should be noted that these conventions regulate production and sale of hazardous waste, in particular mercury, cover environmental protection from mercury and its compounds released as a result of anthropogenic impact.

Moreover, earlier it was reported that by the order of the Azerbaijani President, AzerGold CJSC was entrusted with the study, research, exploration, development and management of iron ore deposits in Azerbaijan, application of new technologies in this area, updating and effective use of material and technical base, as well as other activities related to the development of this area.

Additionally, in August this year, President Aliyev ordered to allocate AZN 3 million ($1.7M) from the state budget of 2020 to AzerGold to begin preparation of the primary document of assessment of the Dashkesan iron ore deposit.

“AzerGold” CJSC is a national mining company, which was established on February 11, 2016 according to the presidential decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz