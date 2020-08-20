By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to Russia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page on August 20, Trend reports.

Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova informed during a briefing that Bayramov will visit the country on an invitation of Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

"The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries will hold negotiations, during which it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral relations, regional and international agenda,” Zakharova said. “Meetings of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in the government and in the Federal Assembly of Russia are also planned to be held".

