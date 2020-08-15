By Trend

The catering facilities in Azerbaijan will be allowed to serve customers in open air since August 18, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Operational Headquarters decided to amend the conditions of the toughened quarantine regime announced on the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Mingachevir cities, as well as in Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy and Goygol districts.

---

