Delegations of Azerbaijani and Hungarian ministries of foreign affairs are having a meeting in an expanded format, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó are heading their respective delegations.

Prior to the expanded meeting Azerbaijani and Hungarian ministers met one-on-one.

