The weather will be mainly rainless on July 7. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-24 °C at night, +34-38 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +36-38 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm Hg, relative humidity - 60-70 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

South wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, lightning, rain, and hail are expected in some mountainous areas in the evening. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +35-39 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +15-19 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime.

Hot weather on July 8 is mainly unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

