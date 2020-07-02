By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated police officers on the occasion of national police day marked on July 2.

“I sincerely congratulate all police officers on their professional holiday! During these difficult times, we all witnessed your decisive actions in the name of the health of our citizens, your high civic responsibility and professionalism! I wish each of you and your close ones good health and happiness,” Mehriban Aliyeva wrote on her official Instagram account today.

