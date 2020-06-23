By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan repatriated 178 citizens from Tbilisi to Baku in special buses on June 23, local media reported with reference to Azerbaijan’s embassy in Georgia.

All 178 citizens have tested negative for COVID-19. They were taken to the border checkpoint «Sınıq körpü» by special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, to return back to the country.

It should be noted that all citizens will have a one-day free movement permit to reach their place of residence under the special quarantine regime in the country.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

