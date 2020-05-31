By Akbar Mammadov

Thirty-four Azerbaijani children have been victims of the Armenian terror in recent years, chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children Hijran Huseynova said in her article titled "Children are our future", Azertag reported on May 31.

"Fourteen of them were killed and twenty were injured. The youngest of them is one year and eight months old Zahra Guliyeva".

Huseynova said that despite the signing of a ceasefire in 1994, the facts of Armenians’ killing of children continue to be recorded.

On the occasion of International Children's Day-June 1, Huseynova stressed that "Armenia is a state that has ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child, but, unfortunately, it grossly violates its obligations under the Convention.”

It should be noted on July 4, 2017, Armenian armed forces killed a 14-month-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva, born in 1967, using mortars and machine grenades at Alkhanli settlement of Fizuli region. Another victim of Armenian terror is 8-year-old Azerbaijani child Fariz Badalov killed by a sniper of the Armenian armed forces in Aghdam district of Azerbaijan on March 8, 2011.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

