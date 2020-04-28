By Trend

Eating rice in warm countries has positively affected the general trend on coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The Institute of Geography of the ANAS conducted research to identify a possible connection between the geography of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the diet of the world population.

Thus, leading researcher of Azerbaijan's Institute of Geography, PhD in Geological and Mineralogical sciences Rashid Fataliyev conducted a comparative analysis of the statistical data of the World Health Organization (WHO) and individual countries, the geography of the spread of coronavirus, climatic conditions, as well as data on agriculture, in particular, production and the consumption of agricultural products.

The scientist came to the conclusion that the relatively low spread of the COVID-19 virus and the greater number of recovered people in countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Indonesia are associated with the consumption of rice by the population of these countries, which is rich in B, PP and E vitamins, carotene, as well as trace elements important for the human body.

He noted that the results of these researches should seriously be studied by scientists and specialists.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz