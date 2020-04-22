By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan will return its citizens from abroad, including 550 from Russia, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, presidential aide, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has said.

The citizens who want to return have registered at the "Evə gedirəm" ("I am going to home") portal set up in Azerbaijan April 17 to facilitate the citizens’ return home.

“Azerbaijan will continue to bring its citizens from other countries. This process will be carried out in stages, in batches of 200-400 people. From Russia alone, 550 citizens want to return. They will the first to be returned to Azerbaijan with special charters,” Hajiyev stated.

“The process will be carried out through a special portal. We will return our citizens from the Russian Federation not only by charters, but also across the land border. Their return will be carried out based on schedule. Upon return, they will be quarantined,” he said.

Hajiyev reminded that 20 percent of all coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan are those who have returned from Russia.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan does not plan to resume international passenger transportation from other countries, excluding only charter flights in May.

Recently Azerbaijan airlifted 15,000 citizens from coronavirus-hit countries via special charter flights so far.

It should be noted that earlier, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu urged citizens left in Russia against crossing the border and gathering at the Rusian-Azerbaijani border until the quarantine regime was lifted in the country.