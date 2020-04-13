By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku on April 14. It will be foggy and drizzly in the morning. South-west wind will intensify, which is mainly unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +8-10 °C at night, +13-17 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +14-16 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 771 to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent in the daytime, 50-55 percent at night.

In regions, the weather will be mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. The west wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +4-9 °C at night, +18-22 °C in the daytime in regions. In the high mountain area, the temperature will range from 0 °C to -5 °C at night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.

