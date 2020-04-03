By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on April 4. It will be foggy in some places. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 °C at night, 11-14 C° in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night, 11–14 °C in the daytime.Atmospheric pressure will rise from 766 mm to 768 mm. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent.

Rainy and foggy weather is also expected in regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-9 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 C to +3 C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.

