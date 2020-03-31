Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree changing the presidential decree #175 dated January 19, 2005 "On Enforcing the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan" On the State of Emergency", Trend reports.

In accordance with the changes, the forces and resources of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will also be used to ensure a state of emergency.

Thus, the powers of the “relevant executive bodies” envisaged in Articles 11, 15.1 and 28 of this law and the “relevant executive body” envisaged in Article 12.2.5 will be implemented by the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Security Service, Foreign Intelligence Service and the State Border Service within their powers.

---

