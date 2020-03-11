President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkmen President here.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The Turkmen President enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the capital of Azerbaijan.

---

