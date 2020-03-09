By Trend

In connection with coronavirus threat, deputies of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan of the VI convocation will pass respective testing today until the session, Trend reports on March 9.

At the entrance of the parliament a thermal imaging camera has been installed to check the temperature of everyone who enters the building, including MPs.

On March 5, Azerbaijani Constitutional Court Plenum approved the results of the parliamentary elections.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contrivution to the global COVID-19 response.