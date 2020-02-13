By Trend

The parliamentary elections that were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9 is a new manifestation of democracy in the country, the embodiment of the fact that the country has taken another important step in the direction of democracy, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Vice Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

Ali Ahmadov noted that over 1,300 candidates had never previously participated in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

"This is a record high. On the one hand, this is a manifestation of citizens' trust in an open and transparent electoral process, on the other hand, it is one of the clear indicators of democratic traditions in Azerbaijan," the vice prime minister said.

The vice prime minister emphasized that the elections were highly appreciated by international observers.

"International organizations have shown tremendous interest in these elections in Azerbaijan. Imagine, Azerbaijan is not such a big country in terms of population, elections are held in only 125 constituencies and there was a competition for 125 deputy mandates. However, despite the relatively small, by the standards of many countries, number of seats, about 900 international observers arrived in the country," Ali Ahmadov said.

"In particular, this is a manifestation of great interest in Azerbaijan on the international arena. Summarizing all this, I want to say that parliamentary elections have become a significant milestone in political history of Azerbaijan and represent a significant advancement of the country along the democratic path of development. At the same time, these elections are an indicator of people's trust in the policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev and faith in the head of state," the vice prime minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz