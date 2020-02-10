By Trend

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were organized and held in accordance with international standards for democratic elections, British observer Peter Douglas Banks said at a press conference following the elections in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the observer, the Feb. 9 parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in accordance with OSCE norms and standards, as well as the national legislation of Azerbaijan.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

--

