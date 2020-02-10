By Trend

Adherence to the principles of transparency, democratic organization, as well as strict adherence to laws was noted at all polling stations during the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the head of the delegation from Russia's Federation Council (upper house of the Federal Assembly of Russia) Lilia Gumerova told Trend.

"I would like to note that from the first days we have observed a proper organization of the electoral process of the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan," Gumerova said.

Gumerava noted that the Russian observers visited 11 polling stations in three constituencies.

"Proper work was done all around. We saw high professionalism of the chairmen of the precinct election commissions. Firstly, many of them have been working for several years, thanks to which we observed a clear knowledge of the law and a friendly attitude towards voters," she said.

Gumerova added that according to the experience of observing voting outside Baku, the election process in other regions and cities was not inferior to the capital.

"We noted the great interest of international observers, as well as local political parties. The chairmen of the commissions answered questions very comprehensively. A large number of observers from different countries and organizations should be noted: representatives of 58 countries and 59 international organizations attended the elections, while the total number of observers was more than 8,000," the Russian observer said.

"Yesterday we also got acquainted with the results of the turnout and it was over 47 percent. A similar indicator is relevant for many countries. Outside the capital, the turnout is usually higher, but in the city it was progressive and with each passing hour the number of metropolitan voters began to grow rapidly. The peak was at 14:15, according to our observations," Gumerova said.

According to Gumerova, there was no excessive excitement and politicization, which is also a sign of stability.

"Young individuals accounted for most of the candidates. In one of the constituencies, four out of 12 candidates were under 30 years old. Ordinary citizens are sympathetic to young candidates. We also consider this a positive factor," Lilia Gumerova said.

"The newly formed parliament will base its work on the foundation of certain stability, but at the same time it will attract young parliamentarians with new progressive ideas," the Russian observer added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz