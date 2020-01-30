On January 29, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, various aspects of bilateral relations were discussed. Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties, and emphasized the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The heads of state discussed the issues relating to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Ilham Aliyev once again drew the attention of the French President to Azerbaijan's stance on the settlement of the conflict.

During the phone conversation, the presidents also exchanged views on regional security issues.

