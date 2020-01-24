By Trend

As many as 262 international observers have passed accreditation in connection with the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku on Jan. 23.

“The accreditation of observers is underway and their number will increase,” the chairman said.

The early parliamentary elections will be held Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan.

