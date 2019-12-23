By Trend

The data of new generation IDs are read for the first time at the municipal elections underway in Azerbaijan, and, in this regard, everything has been done to prevent possible shortcomings, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports December 23.

The chairman noted that so far there have been no complaints regarding the application of new IDs.

Panahov added that the preparation of polling stations for holding the elections was carried out at the highest level.

The chairman emphasized that all conditions have been created at the municipal elections for Azerbaijani citizens’ voting in accordance with the Constitution.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on December 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting is taking place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections are monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

