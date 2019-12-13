By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits have discussed perspectives of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting held in the Baltic country on December 13, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral relations as well as highlighting the high level of ties.

The sides highlighted the perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia within the Eastern Partnership, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of regional transport corridors, energy projects and the possibility of expanding bilateral economic relations.

Touching upon the current issues of international agenda, as well as the situations in the relevant regions, Mammadyarov informed the Latvian President about the latest situation of the negotiation process around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In turn, Levits stressed the importance of ensuring the principle of territorial integrity of states and noted that his country always supports the resolution of the conflicts based on this principle.

On the same day, Mammadyarov met with Edgars Rinkēvičs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current level of Azerbaijan-Latvia relationship and had a broad exchange of views on future development perspectives between the two countries.

The parties also discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, education and other areas, as well as agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

Noting the fruitful bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, including within the international and regional organizations, as well as the European Union, Mammadyarov added that Azerbaijan and Latvia have a great potential to further the relations in political, economic, education, agriculture and other fields.

He informed his Latvian counterpart about the latest status of the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and emphasized that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the support of Latvia for the just position of Baku on the resolution of the conflict in the bilateral and multilateral formats.

In turn, Rinkēvičs underlined the importance of intensifying high-level mutual visits between the two countries for the expansion of contacts at various levels and holding political dialogue on regular basis.

He said Latvia supports the peaceful resolution of the conflict based on principles of international law, especially those of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

At the meeting, views were also exchanged on the issues of mutual interest.

Press conference of the two countries’ FM’s was held after the meeting.

Futhermore, Mammadyarov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister of Latvia, Artis Pabriks.

The officials discussed the existing and future perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Speaking about the security in the region, Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as the main threat to regional security.

The sides also discussed the cooperation of both countries in the military-security fields.

At the meeting, the importance of visits was highlighted and the exchange of views took place on realization of mutual visits.

After the meeting, Mammadyarov visited the Occupation Museum of Latvia and got acquainted with the materials and exponents of the Museum.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia were established in 1994. Trade relations are one of the main directions of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership, signed between the two countries in 2017, has contributed to the ongoing political dialogue, the program of economic cooperation, as well as the interaction in the field of education and culture.

Azerbaijan invested $164 million to Latvia, while the Baltic country invested $84 million in the economy of Azerbaijan so far. About 40 Latvian companies operate in construction, service, industry, communications, transport, trade, banking and insurance sectors of Azerbaijan.

Latvia highly values Azerbaijan's role in a number of energy projects, including TAP and TANAP that ensure Europe’s energy security.

Azerbaijan's Trade House was opened in Riga on July 23, 2018, aimed at promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Latvian market, expansion of the export of Azerbaijani products, organization of sales in Latvia and work coordination in this field. Latvia is currently working to open a similar business venture in Baku.