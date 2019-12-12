By Trend

The so-called "National Council" does not want to participate in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to hide its weakness, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Siyavush Novruzov said, Trend reports.

According to the YAP deputy executive secretary, the so-called "National Council" wants to impose a false idea on society that if they do not take part in the elections, then these elections (will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9) will supposedly be anti-democratic.

"Nowhere in the world, under any international laws, the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the Electoral Code there is not a single paragraph in this regard. Someone's participation or non-participation in the elections is his personal choice. Therefore, let the "National Council" carefully scrutinize the Electoral Code. They do not have a social base, electorate and they know that the people will not trust them," Novruzov said.

The deputy executive secretary noted that there are over 50 political parties in Azerbaijan and more than 40 of them will take part in the elections.

"Moreover, there are NGOs in Azerbaijan, representatives of the press, creative people, and they also announced that they will participate in the elections. Young people who have received education abroad also show great interest in the elections. There is a sufficient number of potential candidates," Siyavush Novruzov added.

---

