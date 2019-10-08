By Trend

As part of the international conference titled “Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey: political dialogue, economics, security”, discussions began on pressing issues in the three important topics with the participation of leading experts, diplomats, representatives of academic, business groups and media outlets of the three countries in the press center of the Trend News Agency on Oct. 8, 2019, Trend reports.

Events taking place in the countries of the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian-Black Sea region are pushing Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkey to strengthen trilateral cooperation.

The conference in Baku is a continuation of the tripartite expert meetings that previously took place in St. Petersburg (Russia) and Ankara (Turkey), which received great media attention and high praise at the public level in the three countries.

It is expected that at the upcoming event in Baku, leading experts from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkey will express their vision of the prospects for developing cooperation in a trilateral format, as well as provide recommendations for solving existing problems.

The conference is organized by the International Expert Council Baku Network (Azerbaijan), the Center for the Study of Modern Turkey (Russia), and the Russian Research Institute (Turkey).

The event is supported by the Presidential Grants Fund.

---

