By Leman Mammadova

The cooperation between Moldova and Azerbaijan is continuously developing in economy, trade, and other spheres.

President of Moldova Igor Dodon received Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova, on September 3.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the trade and economic spheres.

It was noted that presently, about 130 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital are operating in Moldova. At the same time, insufficient realization of the existing potential was pointed out. The meeting also stressed the need to enhance dialogue in the most promising areas of mutual interest.

The sides also discussed aspects of social and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, President Dodon expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the readiness to assist Moldova.

He noted that the construction of the Children's Art Center in Ceadir-Lunga with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is nearing completion. Dodon added that the implementation of the project was made possible thanks to the agreement reached with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2017.

Azerbaijan and Moldova closely cooperate in international organizations. The countries are members of such organizations as the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, GUAM and BSEC.

The fruitful cooperation in the recent times has laid the foundation for new prospects in deepening and intensifying political dialogue, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and in solving jointly concrete issues of reciprocal interest at the regional and international level.

Cooperation in various international and regional programs and projects, including the energetic and transportation ones in the framework of the Silk Road, TRACECA, GUAM and Eastern Partnership, opens a good perspective for joint actions.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $3 million in January-July 2019. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported products worth $289,000 to Moldova, while imports from Moldova were about $2.6 million.

Last year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova reached about $7 million.