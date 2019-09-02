By Trend

The Khachmaz-Niyazoba-Abilyatag-Gargalig road with a total length of 35.9 kilometers is being reconstructed within the "State program on socio-economic development of the Azerbaijani districts for 2019-2023", Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads on Sept. 2.

The road is being reconstructed in accordance with the fourth technical category in several directions. The rural sections of the Khachmaz-Abilyatag road with a length of 20.5 kilometers and up to Gargalig village with a length of 7.7 kilometers, will combine the roads to Garachi, Gulalan, Jigatay, Garabagli, Agchay, Ilkhichi and Niyazoba villages which will also stretch 7.7 kilometers.

Currently, the work is underway to lay a new road base. The reinforced concrete pipes of various diameters are laid for water drainage in five different places. The existing pipes are thoroughly repaired and restored.

At the last stage, traffic signs and information boards, as well as distance indicators will be installed, and road markings will be painted to ensure safe and unhindered movement of vehicles.

The construction of the new road will greatly improve the connection among eight settlements with a total population of about 6,000 people, as well as simplify passenger and cargo transportation.

---

