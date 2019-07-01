By Trend

Azerbaijan demonstrates sensitive attitude to the preservation of world cultural heritage, said Minister of Culture and Antiques of Bahrain Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The Bahraini minister, while appreciating the holding of the session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, noted that Azerbaijan standsat a very high level.

“Everything is organized very well,” she said. “Azerbaijan has several times proved that it can organize events of a global scale at a high level. I am sure that this session will be successful as well.”

She noted that not only organizations, but also every person should pay attention to the issue of preserving world heritage.

“Humanity is experiencing a period of intensive scientific and technological progress,” she said. “This development is in itself wonderful. However, the ongoing military clashes, occupation and other events leave the cultural heritage of millennia to face the danger of extinction, sometimes in a very short time."

"Therefore, support should be provided to the work of UNESCO and a number of agencies operating within its structure. In this sense, I believe that in the session being held in Baku, the right decisions will be made from the point of view of protecting the world heritage,” she added.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

