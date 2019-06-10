By Trend

Azerbaijan, which put forward its candidacy from the Eastern European Group, has been elected a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2019-2023 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva at the seventh session of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, held at UNESCO headquarters.

In addition to Azerbaijan, representatives of Austria, Denmark, Brazil, Ecuador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Senegal and Qatar were elected to the Committee.

The main task of the intergovernmental committee, which annually brings together representatives of 24 member countries to the meeting, is to give impetus to the application and promotion of the 2005 Convention.

---

