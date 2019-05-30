By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on May 31.

Mist, drizzle are expected in some places in the morning. Mild north wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +18°C to +20°C at night and +26°C+29°C in the daytime in Absheron and +18°C to +20°C at night and +27°C+29°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. Hail is also expected. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +15°C to +20°C at night, from +28°C to +33°C in the daytime, in mountains from +9°C to + 14°C at night, and from +16°C to +21°C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz