By Trend

Executive Director of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Manuel Butler Halter has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for organizing the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue at high level, Trend reports on May 2.

Halter made the remarks in Baku during the meeting within the forum dedicated to Building Partnerships for the Sustainable Development Goals.

He expressed satisfaction with his visit to the capital of Azerbaijan.

“Baku is a fantastic city,” he said. “I am very happy to be here. The Baku Forum is an excellent platform for discussing topical issues. The Azerbaijani forum has been organized at the high level, and very important issues are on the agenda.”

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held on May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz