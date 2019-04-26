By Trend

Intensive construction and repair work is continued in military units of the Azerbaijani Army to improve the service and social conditions of the military personnel, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of the country.

The work is being carried out on the instructions of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited several military units being under construction in the frontline zone.

The defense minister was informed that along with headquarters, soldiers’ barracks, halls, depots for the storage of military equipment and other administrative buildings and constructions that have water, gas, heating and other communication systems, the relevant service facilities and public catering facilities, including boiler, laundry and bath complex, medical points and other infrastructure facilities will also be operated to provide a full-featured military service and combat activity of servicemen in about ten military camps to be commissioned before the end of this year.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov checked the progress of construction work in the artillery military unit, the military hospital and other military facilities, gave relevant instructions and recommendations in connection with the carrying out of high-quality construction work.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz