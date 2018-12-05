By Laman Ismayilova

The third Intellectual Game Championship ended in country's seventy regions.

The championship was organized by IRELI Public Union with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

The project was dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The qualifying round in two stages with the participation of 1,500 young people took place in 11 regions of the country in four intellectual games - "Xəmsə" (Khamsa), "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?), "Axtar-tap" (Search and find), "Vətəni Tanı"(Know your country). Each region was represented by a team of 18 participants.

The final regional rounds were held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the participation of representatives of Nakhchivan, Babek, Julfa, Kengerli, Ordubad, Sederek, Shahbuz and Sharur, Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by Deputy Sector Head for Humanitarian and Political Issues of Nakhchivan Supreme Parliament Sahir Rustamov, Minister of Youth of Sports of Nakchivan Azad Jabbarov, Chairman of IRELI Mirhasan Seyidov, who stressed the importance of the project.

It was noted that Nakhchivan was declared the capital of Islamic culture and the Youth Capital of Azerbaijan 2018, which is a historic event for the region.

During this year many significant projects, festivals and competitions were held.

Nakhchivan is the land of centuries-old achievements in Islamic culture, which has always respected and preserved national, human and religious values ​​and traditions.

The special attention in Nakhchivan is paid to the restoration, preservation and promotion of its historical monuments, intangible heritage and culture.

Shahbuz team took the first place in the "Vətəni Tanı" (Know your country) intellectual game.

Babek team won in "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?) competition.

The representatives of Nakchivan ranked first in "Axtar-tap" (Search and find) and "Xəmsə" (Khamsa) intellectual games.

Earlier in the finals became representatives of Baku - Sabail, Khatai, Sabunchu and Khazar districts as well as Shabran, Khachmaz, Guba, Agdam, Terter, Sumgayit, Absheron, Mingachevir, Tovuz, Ganja, Ujar, Ismayilli, Oguz, Balakan, Sabirabad, Yardimli, Kurdemir, Bilasuvar, Beylagan, Lankaran, Shirvan regions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz