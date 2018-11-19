By Trend

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been long united by friendly good-neighborly relations, which is also due to the centuries-old historical and cultural unity of two fraternal peoples, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the last government meeting, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

“Relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan acquire new meaning, and there are favorable opportunities and prospects for this,” he said.

The bilateral cooperation as part of authoritative regional and international organizations, where both states demonstrate the similarity of views and approaches on topical issues on the global agenda, is also of constructive nature, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan were established in June 1992.

“From this period, cooperation between states in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres has been consistently developing, and the solid legal and regulatory framework contributes to this,” the report said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz