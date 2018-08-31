By Laman Ismayilova

A relative decrease in dust was observed in the atmospheric air of Baku and Absheron peninsula at night.

According to the data obtained from automatic and stationary monitoring stations, a decrease in the amount of dust was observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula at night, but it was twice higher than the sanitary norm, Report.az informed.

Note that this indicator was three times higher than the sanitary norm at 10:00 on August 30 , while 5.4 times at 13:00, 5.6 times at 16:00 and six times at 19:00.

