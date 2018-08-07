By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon competition, which is held within the International Army Games-2018, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on August 6.

As a result of the drawing procedure of the semi-finals, the Azerbaijani tankmen will compete with the teams of China, Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

The Tank Biathlon competition started on July 28 at the Alabino training ground. This year the competition was attended by tank crews from 23 countries, and 12 of them continue to struggle for the Tank Biathlon Cup.

The Russian team with a total time of 58.49 minutes has the best result among the semi-finalists following the group stage of the competition. It is followed by China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Mongolia, Iran, Armenia, India, Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela.

Four best teams to be defined on August 7-9 will participate in the final stage on the closing day of the International Army Games-2018.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani artillerymen showed high results in the semi-finals of the Masters of Artillery Fire competition, held at Otar military base in Kazakhstan on August 6, and reached the final stage of the contest to be held on August 8.

This year’s Army Games are held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games include 28 contests. Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the competitions Sea Cup, which are held in Azerbaijan itself, Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Moreover, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces observe the Depth and Army Scout Masters competitions, which are held in Iran and Russia respectively.

Representatives of the armed forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. participate as observers in the International Army Games-2018.

---

