Trend:

Azerbaijan’s new Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev was introduced to the ministry’s staff by Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Economic Issues Ali Asadov, the country’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said in a message April 24.

The new minister was appointed in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated April 23, 2018.

Ali Asadov informed about the life and work experience of Mukhtar Babayev. Asadov noted that the use of natural resources for improving the welfare of the Azerbaijani people is in the spotlight of President Ilham Aliyev.

Asadov gave the relevant recommendations to the ministry’s staff on the implementation of the tasks assigned to them in the field of ecology and environment.

Babayev expressed gratitude for the high trust rendered by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He underlined that the implementation of the tasks set by the head of state on ecology and the environment will be adequately ensured. Babayev said that transparency will be further fully ensured in all activity areas of the ministry, principles of systematic approach and social justice will be followed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz