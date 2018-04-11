By Trend

The voting at the presidential election in Azerbaijan ended at the polling station created in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in China, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said April 11.

The free and democratic election was held with the high activity of the Azerbaijani citizens registered in the embassy, ​​he noted.

Hajiyev added that a polling station opened in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Washington.

The polling station at Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles will be the last one to close, Hajiyev said.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps of Azerbaijan actively participate in the voting, he noted.

The results of the voting at the polling stations created in the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan are sent to the 16th and 17th Yasamal constituencies, Hajiyev said.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies were operating in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, it was possible to observe the voting process online from the website of the CEC.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.