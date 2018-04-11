By Trend

The voting process at today’s presidential election in Azerbaijan is held in accordance with the requirements of the country’s legislation, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a message April 11.

So far, the CEC hasn’t received any official information about any offense during the voting.

However, on the social networks, some interested circles (Meydan TV and two-three interested subjects spreading the information disseminated by it) wishing to cast shadow over the democratic and transparent election, disseminate untrue information which isn’t based on any facts.

For example, false information is spread that allegedly, the ballot boxes at the 5th, 6th and 7th polling stations of the 17th Yasamal 3rd constituency don’t meet the required standards, and with reference to observer Ali Zeynalov it is claimed that various serious offenses are taking place, for example, several ballots at once are thrown into the ballot box, whereas that person didn’t monitor the territory and stations in the mentioned constituency.

"It is also claimed that there are allegedly 5th, 6th and 7th polling stations of the 17th constituency in the school No. 52, while this school is located in the territory of the 15th constituency. Also false information is spread that violations were committed at the 57th Hajigabul-Kurdamir constituency, while such a constituency doesn’t exist."

"Lies are also spread on behalf of anonymous observers that obstacles are being created for them."

The CEC believes that the main purpose of the internet resources and profiles on social networks that spread such lies is to discredit the free, democratic and fair election taking place in Azerbaijan, as well as to misinform and mislead international and local observers.

Such “information” cannot be taken seriously while more than 60,000 local and international observers freely conduct monitoring and can watch the voting process online via 1,000 webcams, the CEC stated.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the CEC.

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.