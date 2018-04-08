By Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a coal mine collapsed in the region of Tkibuli,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Georgia, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery,” added the president.

