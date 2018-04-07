Trend:

Repair of the Turkmen Berkarar roll on/roll off passenger (RoPax) ferry, which is being conducted in Baku at the Zykh Shipyard owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, will be completed in the near future, Rauf Valiyev, head of the company, said at a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishangulyev, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message.

The parties stressed that cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically in all spheres, including in the field of maritime transport.

“Rauf Valiyev informed the ambassador in detail about the work on the Berkarar vessel,” the message said. “Head of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC noted that the vessel will be provided with the necessary technical support.”

The sides also exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the field of transit cargo transportation.

Rauf Valiyev also informed the guest about the successful activity and importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). He said that the activity of the TITR International Association as a single group of legal entities is fruitful.

Ishangulyev, in turn, thanked the leadership of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC for the help rendered to the Berkarar vessel and said that his country is always interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the shipping industry.

“At the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the use of vessels of the oil fleet of the shipping company, education and training of Turkmen citizens in the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy,” the message noted.

The vessel was built in Croatia, and made the first sea voyage to Baku in January 2015.

The ferry is designed for transportation of trucks and other vehicles, as well as passengers. The vessel can simultaneously transport 53 trucks ​​and 200 passengers.

The vessel’s speed can reach 17.6 knots per hour. The deadweight of the vessel is 2,400 tons.