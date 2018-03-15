By Trend

The genocides in Karabakh, Syria, Iraq and other countries should not be forgotten, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim made the remarks during the panel session entitled "The Concept of Power: Big Powers and Others" within the 6th Global Baku Forum.

"We should join efforts,” he said. “We are not entitled to say “What happened in Karabakh does not concern us”. It is impossible to keep silent about injustice."

“The efforts should be united to solve problems in the region,” Yildirim said.

He also mentioned about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, stressing that Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey are taking joint steps to ensure the security of the Caucasus region.

"A number of international projects are being implemented in the region,” he said. “The communication will be established between China and London due to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway."

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic and Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

---

