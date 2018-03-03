Trend:

A hotline has been established in connection with the fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Azerbaijan.

Relatives of the victims of the incident, eyewitnesses, as well as others are asked to contact the hotline numbers of Prosecutor General’s Office ((012) 441-59-77), the Interior Ministry (590-93-31), the Ministry for Emergency Situations (512-33-00), and the Healthcare Ministry of Azerbaijan (91-03).

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case in connection with the fire outbreak at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center.

The Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case under articles 225.2 (violation of fire safety rules, which resulted in grave consequences) and 308.2 (abuse of official powers, which led to grave consequences).

A strong fire broke out on March 2 in a building of the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, which is located in Khatai District of Baku.

A state commission has been created in order to investigate the causes of the tragedy and to eliminate its consequences.