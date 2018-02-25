By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the public holiday of your country," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

"I hope that Azerbaijan-Kuwait relations will continue developing in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation," the president said.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity," added President Aliyev.