Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the amount of social benefits.

In order to improve welfare and strengthen social protection of population, the amount of social benefits established by the presidential “Decree on increasing the amount of social benefits”, dated Aug. 29, 2013, will be increased by an average of 10 percent starting from March 1, 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz