By Aygul Salmanova

Azerbaijan presented its first domestic comic book “Koroglu” at the Central Scientific Library.

Six young enthusiasts, united in the “IRS Cizgi” team, came up with the idea to create national comics.

The culture of comic originated in the U.S. at the beginning of the 20th century and, above all, in addition to entertainment, it pursued the goal of instilling certain values of young people. Superman, Batman and other American comic heroes are so loved the general public that they gave a significant impetus to the development of this industry, which eventually penetrated into many creative areas, from Hollywood films, cartoons and even theatrical productions. Gradually, the trend of creating comic books captured the whole world.

Koroglu is one of the most famous heroic epics of the Azerbaijani people. Despite the fact that Koroglu is of Azerbaijani origin, it is widely known in many other countries as well. It is a folk epic about the life and deeds of Koroglu, a hero who fought against the injustice and oppression of cruel rulers.

The comic book does not retell the story, according to the authors of the project, Anar Akbarli and the painter-colorist Zeynab Gojayeva. “We were just inspired by Dastan and came up with an entirely new intricate story,” they said.

“We are six people in the team and none of us received any education in the field of creating comics, so by trial and error we developed our own system. We admit that the process was quite hard - the project took about a year, and the last few weeks before the presentation we worked almost round the clock,” the authors noted.

The main expert of the Central Scientific Library Renat Jafarov noted that the following editions will please not only the high-quality images, but also by the text, instilling in readers, regardless of age, certain vital knowledge in various fields.

For example, the heroes will try to create an aircraft based on the materials and knowledge possessed by the people of during period, as a result of which the comic book will turn out to be not only historical, but also scientific aimed at broadening the horizon and developing the logic of readers.

The comic book will not be limited only to the character Koroglu. Other national heroes of the ancient period such as Babek, Shah Ismail Khatai, and modern ones, for example, Mubariz Ibrahimov will appear in the book. It will consist of six numbers, and to work on each of them the team “IRS Cizgi” will approach them in detail, checking historical facts.

It should be noted that in the future the authors of the project plan to create toys, animation and computer games based on the comic book.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz