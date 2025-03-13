Azerbaijan’s FM: Negotiations on draft peace agreement have been completed

13 March 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The negotiation process on the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been completed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during the 12th Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

"That is, we have informed several times that the last two articles remain, and in recent days the Armenian side has informed us through communication channels that it has accepted the proposals of the Azerbaijani side on the two open articles. Therefore, we can celebrate the completion of work on the text," Bayramov stated.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s next expectation from Yerevan is to make changes to the Armenian constitution.