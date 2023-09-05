Azerbaijani Army thwarts attempt of Armenians to establish fortifications in Garabagh

5 September 2023 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

On September 5, at about 19:35, illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, made an attempt to establish permanent fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavand district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry said.

---

